Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bottled Water World Report & Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The Bottled Water World Report + Database gives Market Consumption for Products + Services for over 200 countries by 6 to 10-Digit NAICS Product Codes by 3 Time series: From 2007, Forecast to 2028 & 2045. The report is made up of 59 market research chapters.

The report is made up of the following:

World & Country Data



Market Databases & Spreadsheets



Financial Databases & Spreadsheets



Industry Databases & Spreadsheets

Data includes Market Consumption by individual Product / Service, Per-Capita Consumption, Marketing Costs & Margins, Product Launch Data, Buyers, End Users & Customer Profile, Consumer Demographics. Historic Balance Sheets, Forecast Financial Data, Industry Profile, National Data.

The World Report + Database contains:



1. World Summary Report (PDF) of about 495 pages

2. World Summary Report (Word Format) of about 495 pages

3. Executive Summary (.htm) about 900 pages

4. Executive Briefing (.htm) about 90 pages

5. Data Pages about 2163 pages

6. Chapters and General (.htm) Pages: about 9,000 pages

7. Reference documents (PDF): 140

8. Templates which can be used to produce internal reports or documents (Word): 160

9. Excel spreadsheet: about 10043

10. 4 Access databases: about 9669 tables

11. Excel templates, Software tools & utilities, and reference documents: 200 documents

12. Maps & Diagrams: 588

Key Topics Covered:



BOTTLED WATER WORLD REPORT + DATABASE

The Market for Bottled Water in each country by Products & Services.

This database covers NAICS code: 312112. Products/Services classified by 5-Digit US Commerce Department Code and then defined by each 6 to 10-Digit Product Codes.

The Bottled Water World Report + Database covers:



TIME SERIES : Historic from 2007, Forecast to 2028 & 2046. Data given at industry / distribution channel / service or product line level.

PRODUCTS & MARKETS COVERED

BOTTLED WATER



1. Bottled water manufactures

2. Bottled water

3. Bottled water (noncarbonated), processed or pasteurized, except artificially carbonated & sterile

4. Bottled water, nsk

5. Bottled water manufactures, nsk, nonadministrative-record

6. Bottled water manufactures, nsk, administrative-record

59 MARKET RESEARCH CHAPTERS

SPREADSHEET CHAPTERS

1. PRODUCT CONSUMPTION - in US$ by Country by Product/Service by Year: From 2007, Forecast to 2028 & 2046. Market, Financial, Competitive, Market Segmentation, Industry, Critical Parameters, Marketing Costs, Markets, Decision Makers, Performance, Product Launch.



2. WORLD, REGIONAL & NATIONAL REPORT MARKET DATABASE & SPREADSHEETS: 1332 World Database tables & Spreadsheets covering business scenarios. 1435 World Database tables & Spreadsheets covering Markets, Market Forecast, Financial Forecast, Financial Margins, Historic Financial, Historic Costs, Industry Norms for each country. National Database tables & Spreadsheets covering business scenarios.



3. FINANCIAL SPREADSHEETS & DATABASES: 188 Balance Sheet, Financial Margins & Ratios for each of 103 Business Scenarios - by Country by Year - From 2007, Forecast to 2028 & 2046.



4. INDUSTRY SPREADSHEETS & DATABASES: 820 Database tables & Spreadsheets covering Historic Industry Balance Sheet Data, Forecast Industry Financial Data, Industry Profiles & Norms - by Country by Year - From 2007, Forecast to 2028 & 2046.



5. NATIONAL DATA - by Country by Year.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/494009

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900