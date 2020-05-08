Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US DoD Training and Simulation Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Department of Defense (DoD) continues to transition to a live, virtual, constructive (LVC) military training ecosystem where immersive virtual environments are leveraged to exploit maximum training efficiencies at a lower cost than traditional training programs. Demand for increasingly immersive virtual training environments and adaptive distributed learning programs for providing desired training when and where it is needed continues to drive innovation and investment. US defense suppliers must continue to invest in research and development and seek out strategic, synergistic partnerships, especially with commercial companies that specialize in hardware and software designed to make virtual training more immersive, to gain an advantage on competitors. A series of "mergers of equals" has created more competition between large defense original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). This competition will only intensify as other companies seek to fill the void in the mid-tier supplier segment and new, innovative companies seek to disrupt the market with advanced technologies. This study provides a wealth of information about current and future trends that will shape tomorrow's military training processes and programs.



This study also contains an evaluation of significant growth opportunities within the DoD training and simulation market based on trends and supported by a collection of market insights. Strategic imperatives, for executives to consider when deciding whether to act on the listed growth opportunities, are highlighted as well.



The total DoD training and simulation market size, based on the President's 2020 budget, is provided for the fiscal year 2018. In addition, estimates for the addressable portion of the DoD training and simulation through 2021 are calculated and presented due to the fact that a large portion of funding pays for training personnel and infrastructure. Estimates and competitive landscape information includes:

Factors driving and restraining demand for training and simulation products and services

Training and simulation product and services trends

Training and simulation contract obligations by market segment

Leading defense contractors and programs in each DoD training and simulation market segment

Strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) evaluations of the leading companies in the market

Perspectives on various market issues that provide insights for executive-level decision-making

Key Issues Addressed

Is the DoD training and simulation market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate will it grow?

What segments, technologies, and services make up market?

What technologies and services will be emphasized?

What are the leading drivers, restraints, and trends?

What are the top programs for the DoD training and simulation market?

What technologies will be emphasized as the market continues to mature?

What companies are leading the market and how/why is their market share changing?

