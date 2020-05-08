SAN FRANCISCO, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced that Rohan Palekar, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2020 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday May 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM ET and the RBC Capital Markets 2020 Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 3:05 PM ET.



The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the company’s website at https://ir.89bio.com/events-and-presentations . The replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website.

About 89bio

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of NASH. The company also intends to develop BIO89-100 for the treatment of SHTG. BIO89-100 is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21 that is currently in a proof of concept Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in patients with NASH or NAFLD and a high risk of NASH. 89bio is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel. Visit 89bio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, 89bio’s expectations regarding plans for its clinical programs and clinical trials, the association of preclinical data with potential clinical benefit and timing of anticipated milestones. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “develop,” “plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While 89bio believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in 89bio’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)), many of which are beyond 89bio’s control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. Risks and uncertainties include: expectations regarding the enrollment, completion and outcome of 89bio’s Phase 1b/2a proof of concept clinical trial evaluating BIO89-100 in patients with NASH or patients with NAFLD and a high risk of NASH; expectations regarding the timing, completion and outcome of 89bio’s proof of concept Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating BIO89-100 in patients with SHTG; the unpredictable relationship between preclinical study results and clinical study results; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on 89bio’s clinical trials and business operations; and other risks and uncertainties identified in 89bio’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed March 18, 2020 with the SEC and other subsequent disclosure documents filed with the SEC. 89bio claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. 89bio expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



