VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balmoral Resources Ltd. (“Balmoral” or the “Company”) (TSX:BAR; OTCQX:BALMF) is pleased to announce that an overwhelming majority of the securityholders who cast votes at the Special Meeting of the Company yesterday afternoon in Vancouver, British Columbia and online have voted in favour of the special resolution approving the arrangement (the “Arrangement”) with Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM:TSX) (“Wallbridge”) originally announced March 2, 2020 (see Balmoral News Release R20-04). In total 99.4% of the Balmoral securityholders who cast ballots voted to approve the Arrangement. Under the terms of the Arrangement, Wallbridge will, among other things, acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Balmoral, with Balmoral shareholders receiving 0.71 of a common share of Wallbridge for each issued and outstanding common share of Balmoral currently held.



In connection with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the special resolution approving the Arrangement was also passed by a simple majority of the votes cast by the Securityholders, and shareholders separately, either in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting, excluding votes cast by persons whose votes may not be included in determining minority approval of a business combination, namely the 2,822,834 common shares and 2,910,500 options held by Darin Wagner, as applicable.

“We are pleased that the securityholders of Balmoral have accepted the Board’s recommendation and voted over 99% in favor of the proposed acquisition of Balmoral by Wallbridge,” said Darin Wagner, President and CEO of Balmoral. “The combination of Balmoral’s property assets - including our recent high-grade gold discoveries - with Wallbridge’s development stage Fenelon property, strong treasury and development experience will create a well-funded, strongly backed Canadian-focused exploration and development company with the assets and skills to become an important player in the Canadian gold exploration business. With the exciting growth potential of the Area 51 gold system, the near-term production potential of Fenelon and a promising portfolio of advanced to early stage, drill-ready exploration projects we believe our shareholders will be well positioned to continue to benefit from the strong global gold market.”

Court approval of the Arrangement will be sought at a hearing for a Final Order scheduled for Wednesday, May 13, 2020. The application will most likely be by teleconference. Any person who wishes to participate should follow the direction set out in the March 20, 2020 Interim Order which requires response material (i.e., a Response to Petition, outline of submissions and any other material to be relied on) to be sent to Balmoral’s counsel by 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on May 8, 2020. Such material should be sent to the following email address: martin.palleson@gowlingwlg.com or delivered to Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP, 550 Burrard Street, Suite 2300, Vancouver, BC V6C 2B5 (Attention: Martin Palleson). If response material is sent or delivered in accordance with the Interim Order, counsel will provide information on how to participate in the hearing by email so a return email address or telephone number should be provided in the material sent or delivered. Assuming the receipt of court approval, and that all other conditions to the completion of the Arrangement are satisfied or waived, the Arrangement is expected to be completed on or about Friday, May 22, 2020. It is anticipated that the common shares of Balmoral would then be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange on or about May 25, 2020. The Vancouver offices of Balmoral will remain open for a period of 1 to 2 months following the completion of the Arrangement to assist Balmoral securityholders with any transition-related issues.

