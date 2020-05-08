MALVERN, Pa., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a clinical-stage company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing transformative therapies to treat the whole eye, today reported first quarter 2020 financial results along with a general business update.
“We reached a significant milestone in our Phase 3 trial with OCU300 for ocular Graft vs. Host Disease (oGVHD) with the completion of our planned enrollment. We expect topline results by the end of this year. On the financial side, we have completed our warrant exchange, an important step in simplifying our capital structure and allowing us to raise capital to advance our programs,” commented Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Ocugen. “Additionally, we remain on track to advance our first gene therapy product candidate, OCU400, into the clinic in 2021. The team has maintained focus during these unprecedented times, driven by our vision to bring hope to patients without adequate treatment options.”
Business Highlights:
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results:
About Ocugen, Inc.
Ocugen, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing transformative therapies to treat the whole eye. Our Phase 3 small molecule drug candidate for ocular Graft vs. Host Disease (oGVHD), if approved, will be the first and only treatment for this orphan disease. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug – “one to many”. And our novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy. For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.
(tables to follow)
OCUGEN, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|3,193,188
|$
|7,444,052
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,169,297
|1,322,167
|Asset held for sale
|7,000,000
|7,000,000
|Total current assets
|11,362,485
|15,766,219
|Property and equipment, net
|248,997
|222,464
|Restricted cash
|151,100
|151,016
|Other assets
|551,163
|667,747
|Total assets
|$
|12,313,745
|$
|16,807,446
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,548,309
|$
|1,895,613
|Accrued expenses
|1,383,658
|2,270,045
|Operating lease obligation
|176,616
|172,310
|Other current liabilities
|206,415
|205,991
|Total current liabilities
|3,314,998
|4,543,959
|Non-current liabilities
|Operating lease obligation, less current portion
|117,142
|163,198
|Long term debt, net
|1,580,560
|1,072,123
|Other non-current liabilities
|3,940
|9,755
|Total liabilities
|5,016,640
|5,789,035
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock
|527,467
|527,467
|Treasury Stock
|(47,864
|)
|(47,864
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|62,241,145
|62,018,632
|Accumulated deficit
|(55,423,643
|)
|(51,479,824
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|7,297,105
|11,018,411
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|12,313,745
|$
|16,807,446
OCUGEN, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|$
|1,652,318
|$
|3,793,022
|General and administrative
|2,276,784
|1,048,020
|Total operating expenses
|3,929,102
|4,841,042
|Loss from operations
|(3,929,102
|)
|(4,841,042
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|—
|(776,273
|)
|Interest income
|119
|594
|Interest expense
|(14,749
|)
|(695,469
|)
|Other income (expense)
|(87
|)
|(416
|)
|Total other income (expense)
|(14,717
|)
|(1,471,564
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(3,943,819
|)
|$
|(6,312,606
|)
|Net loss per share of common stock — basic and diluted
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(1.27
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic and diluted
|52,627,228
|4,960,552
Corporate Contact: Ocugen, Inc. Kelly Beck +1 484-328-4698 Media Contact: LaVoieHealthScience Emmie Twombly +1 857-389-6042
Ocugen
Malvern, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES
