|Series
|RIKB 25 0612
|RIKB 28 1115
|Settlement Date
|05/13/2020
|05/13/2020
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|2,840
|1,100
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|127.630
|/
|2.190
|119.600
|/
|2.420
|Total Number of Bids Received
|21
|12
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|3,340
|1,400
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|18
|10
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|18
|10
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|127.630
|/
|2.190
|119.600
|/
|2.420
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|127.930
|/
|2.140
|120.065
|/
|2.370
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|127.630
|/
|2.190
|119.600
|/
|2.420
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|127.809
|/
|2.160
|119.817
|/
|2.400
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|127.930
|/
|2.140
|120.065
|/
|2.370
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|127.100
|/
|2.290
|119.100
|/
|2.480
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|127.741
|/
|2.170
|119.713
|/
|2.410
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.18
|1.27
The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND
Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: