Series RIKB 25 0612RIKB 28 1115
Settlement Date  05/13/2020  05/13/2020 
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  2,840  1,100 
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)  127.630  /  2.190  119.600  /  2.420 
Total Number of Bids Received  21  12 
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  3,340  1,400 
Total Number of Successful Bids  18  10 
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  18  10 
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated  127.630  /  2.190  119.600  /  2.420 
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated  127.930  /  2.140  120.065  /  2.370 
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full  127.630  /  2.190  119.600  /  2.420 
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)  127.809  /  2.160  119.817  /  2.400 
Best Bid (Price / Yield)  127.930  /  2.140  120.065  /  2.370 
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)  127.100  /  2.290  119.100  /  2.480 
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)  127.741  /  2.170  119.713  /  2.410 
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 %  100.00 % 
Bid to Cover Ratio  1.18  1.27 