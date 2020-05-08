Cleveland, Ohio, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies, proudly announces the acquisition of a self storage center located in Miami, Florida. This transaction marks their 93rd location nationwide and their 24th location in Florida.

The newest Compass Self Storage (www.compassselfstorage.com) center is located at 200 NW 79th Street in Miami, FL. This storage center has excellent visibility and is located in close proximity to I-95. It offers over 37,000 net rentable square feet and is 100% climate controlled with a variety of unit sizes and outdoor parking spaces.

This Compass Self Storage location (and all of their locations nationwide) now offers Contactless Rentals to ensure the health and safety of their customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Compass also offers curbside services for boxes and packing supplies, to ensure that customers can safely store their items properly.

“We are thrilled to further expand our footprint in Southeast Florida and help serve the residential and commercial storage needs of the growing Miami market,” stated Todd Amsdell, President.



Compass Self Storage has plans to upgrade this property to enhance the customer experience when moving and storing. This includes upgraded security by offering smart locks, high definition video, lighting, and individual access control. Compass Self Storage will also offer onsite truck rental at this location to meet a common need from many customers.

Compass Self Storage offers a full line of moving and packing supplies, as well as moving service options, to make it a one-stop solution for anyone moving their home or needing extra storage space for their business. Compass Self Storage strives to make the storage experience streamlined and stress free by employing knowledgeable team members who help guide the customer through the entire process.



The above-mentioned acquisition was made by separate affiliates of Amsdell Group, LLC and Compass Self Storage, LLC. The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.

