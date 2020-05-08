Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact Assessment of Polymers in the Electronics Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Polymer Electronics is a novel technology platform that paves the way for revolutionary small, flexible, wide-area electronic devices that can be produced at low cost in very high volumes.



Polymer Electronics technology is based on organic materials that are conductive, and semiconductive. There are many different types of such materials, including organic molecules and polymers, nanomaterials (organic and inorganic), carbon nanotubes, and many others. They can be manufactured by means of printing methodologies in large volumes on flexible substrates.



The technology has immense potential in many application fields, including RFID, screens, lighting, solar cells, cameras, memories, and smart objects.



Key Questions Answered in the Technology and Innovation Study



1. What is the significance of polymer electronics and its impact?



2. What are the current trends and developments that are driving the opportunities for polymers in the electronics market?



3. What are the technological capabilities of various sensors and electronics technologies?

Key innovations and their application impact

IP and Funding scenario

Growth opportunities and critical success factors

Companies to Watch

4. Analyst Perspective

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of the Technology and Innovation Research

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Summary of Key Findings

1.5 Impact of Polymers on Electronics and Sensor Technologies



2.0 Polymer Electronics - Technology Overview and Trends

2.1 Polymers in Electronics - Technology Overview and Properties

2.2 CMOS-based Polymers and Flexible Displays are the Key Trends in Polymer Electronics



3.0 Intelligent Microsensors

3.1 Intelligent Microsensors - Technology Snapshot and Features

3.2 Stringent Regulations Hindering Rapid Adoption of Intelligent Microsensor Products

3.3 Patent Research Focus Areas are more towards the Development of Medical Devices

3.4 Innovations in Polymer Materials Drive Developments in the Smart Microsensor Systems Arena

3.5 Smart Microsensors Key Developments and Growth Opportunities

3.6 Automotive, Healthcare, and Industrial Automation are Key Growth Areas



4.0 Human Machine Interfaces

4.1 Human Machine Interfaces - Technology Snapshot and Future Scenario

4.2 Design and Cost Factors Hindering Rapid Adoption of HMI Technologies

4.3 Patent Research Focus Areas are more towards Development of Touchless Sensing Devices

4.4 Innovations in Polymer Materials Drive Developments in Human Machine Interface Technologies

4.5 Human Machine Interface Technology Trends and Growth Opportunities

4.6 Automotive, Consumer Electronics, and Healthcare are Key Growth Areas



5.0 Printed Electronics

5.1 Impact of Polymers in Printed Electronics

5.2 Lack of Standardization Hindering Rapid Adoption of Printed and Flexible Electronic Products

5.3 Tier-1 OEMs Strengthen their IP Portfolio to Emerge as Potential Leaders in the PE Space

5.4 Structural Electronics and Advanced Material Sciences are Trends Dominating Advancements in Printed Electronics

5.5 Government Bodies across the Globe Actively Partnering with Industry and Academia to Bolster R&D in the Field of Printed Electronics

5.6 Application Diversity of Printed Electronics



6.0 Energy Harvesting

6.1 Developments in Polymer-based Energy Harvesting Technology

6.2 Lack in Power Density Hindering Rapid Adoption of Energy Harvesting Products

6.3 Patenting Trend Indicates Increased Interest on Aspects such as Energy Consumption, Performance and Cost Reduction

6.4 Advancements in Polymer Materials Driving the Energy Harvesting Sector

6.5 Wireless Sensor Networks and Material Innovations to Boost the Global EH Market

6.6 Smart Buildings, Healthcare, and Industrial Automation are Key Growth Areas



7.0 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Insights

7.1 Artificial Intelligence and IoT Applications are Key Growth Areas for Polymer-based Electronics

7.2 Analyst Insights



8.0 Key Industry Contacts





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/60u5uw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900