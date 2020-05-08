Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disruptive Innovations Fueling Improved NASH Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a chronic liver condition whose prevalence across the globe continues to rise year on year. The liver disorder is considered very dangerous as its symptoms can be mistaken for other liver disorders and conditions in addition to the disease quickly progressing to result in liver failure for the patients.



The increasing prevalence of NASH in its more severe form can be attributed to the lack of validated and approved in vitro diagnostic tests for NASH specifically which makes it tough for physicians to catch the disease early. In addition, a lack of any approved treatments on the market till now has made it harder to curb the increase of NASH disease globally.



This global research service provides extensive information about the disruptive innovations currently in the advanced clinical pipeline for NASH treatment and related market insights. The market forecasts assess the potential market for an approved NASH treatment.

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Key Findings



2.0 Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH): Disease Background and Epidemiology

2.1 NASH is a Chronic Liver Condition

2.2 Dietary and Lifestyle Changes are the Most Effective Treatments for NASH Resolution at Present

2.3 NASH is also Associated with Other Metabolic Diseases

2.4 Type 2 Diabetes Patients May be at a High Risk for NASH/MAFLD



3.0 NASH: A Metabolic Disease

3.1 Influence of Metabolic Factors Requires Widespread Recognition of

3.2 Disease Progression from NASH to Total Liver Failure

3.3 Multiple Factors Influence the Development of NASH and MAFLD

3.4 Multiple Factors Influencing Development of NASH Highlight the Heterogeneity of the Disease



4.0 Market Analysis of NASH Treatments

4.1 NASH Treatments Can Undo the Economic Burden of Patients in Many Countries by Preventing Disease Progression

4.2 Market Forecast of NASH Treatments

4.3 Region-wise Market Share of Potential NASH Treatments

4.4 NASH Market Forecast- Methodology

4.5 Factors Influencing Market Forecast Estimate



5.0 NASH- Disease Diagnosis and its Importance

5.1 There is a Growing Need for Patient Awareness Regarding NASH

5.2 Top Drug Targets that are Being Pursued for the Development of NASH Treatments

5.3 Innovative New Biomarkers for NASH May Pioneer Novel NASH Treatments

5.4 Blood-based Non-invasive NASH biomarkers Do Not Accurately Provide Disease Severity and Fibrosis Stage

5.5 Product Profile of NASH Diagnostic Test- NIS4 IVD



6.0 Product Profiles of Major Late-stage NASH Drugs

6.1 Aramchol

6.2 OCALIVA

6.3 VK2809

6.4 Cenicriviroc

6.5 Elafibranor

6.6 Firsocostat

6.7 Resmetirom

6.8 Tropifexor



7.0 Future Market Trends of NASH Therapies

7.1 NASH Treatments May Enter Multiple Markets as Early as 2021

7.2 NASH Treatment Types will Dictate Future Market Trends

7.3 Pipeline Therapies Could Dominate the Future NASH Market by 2030



8.0 Appendix

8.1 Key Contacts

