Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3-Dimensional (3D) Metrology Scanners Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research analyzes the global trends in the 3D metrology scanners market. The market is witnessing steady growth, with end users focused on enhancing productivity and reducing operational expenditure. Manufacturers are constantly looking to improve the quality of products being produced and reduce wastage as digitalization of industries witness gradual growth. Furthermore, companies have also started to leverage on technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, cloud computing and data analytics.
Trends such as Industry 4.0 and process automation are expected to drive the demand for 3D metrology scanners across different applications. The market has been segmented by product type, product positioning, and regional and vertical markets. The study covers the market share analysis of top competitors. It also mentions growth opportunities and visionary scenarios that offer future growth opportunities and showcase future trends in this market.
The revenue of the global 3D metrology scanners market is estimated to reach approximately $1401.1 million by 2024. Market participants have been busy with mergers and acquisitions, as competition is intense and companies are looking for opportunities to enhance their share. Ranging from the broad impacts of Industry 4.0 and mass customization, to the demand for in-line and portable optical metrology, the study discusses various trends that are impacting the 3D metrology scanners market and their business impact on enterprises, service providers, and small and the medium businesses.
A separate section on laser radar has also been covered as a part of this research. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period from 2016 to 2024. The laser radar market is segmented by product positioning and regional and vertical markets, and market share analysis has been provided for the same.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period from 2016 to 2024. The geographical scope of the study includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Dashboard
2. Growth Environment - Market Overview
3. Market Forecast
4. Structured Light Scanners Market
5. Laser Trackers Market
6. 3D Laser Scanners Market
7. Laser Radar Market
8. Visioning Scenarios
9. Growth Pipeline
10. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities
12. Growth Opportunities Matrix
12. Growth Strategy and Implementation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vicc60
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: