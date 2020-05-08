TORONTO, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (the “Company” or “DPM”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders which was held via live audio webcast on Thursday, May 7, 2020. A total of 109,543,585 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 61% of the outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, as follows:



Election of Directors

The shareholders elected each of the nine nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Name Votes in Favour % For Votes Withheld % Withheld R. Peter Gillin 93,498,322 90.59 9,708,882 9.41 Jonathan Goodman 96,878,340 93.87 6,328,864 6.13 Jeremy Kinsman 92,928,539 90.04 10,278,665 9.96 Juanita Montalvo 102,808,128 99.61 399,076 0.39 Peter Nixon 91,079,726 88.25 12,127,478 11.75 David Rae 102,894,075 99.70 313,129 0.30 Marie-Anne Tawil 102,808,297 99.61 398,907 0.39 Anthony P. Walsh 102,880,652 99.68 326,552 0.32 Donald Young 93,498,322 90.59 9,708,882 9.41

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditor of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 109,384,390 99.85 Votes Withheld 159,195 0.15 Total Votes Cast 109,543,585 100

Advisory Say on Pay Vote



The advisory resolution was passed at the meeting, demonstrating significant shareholder support for the Company’s approach to compensation. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 100,782,970 97.65 Votes Against 2,424,234 2.35 Total Votes Cast 103,207,204 100

About Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian based, international gold mining company engaged in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining and processing of precious metals. The Company's operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold, located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operations, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver, located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. DPM also holds interests in a number of developing gold and exploration properties located in Canada, Serbia and Ecuador, including its 10.3% interest in Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. and its 19.4% interest in INV Metals Inc.

