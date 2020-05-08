VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on May 7, 2020.
All of the following business items were approved at the Meeting by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:
The nine directors of Lithium Americas elected at the Meeting are: Fabiana Chubbs, Franco Mignacco, Gabriel Rubacha, George Ireland, John Kanellitsas, Jonathan Evans, Dr. Michael Fischer, Xiaoshen Wang and Yuan Gao. Votes for the directors were cast as follows:
|Director
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Percent For
|Percent Withheld
|Fabiana Chubbs
|48,344,163
|313,874
|99.35
|%
|0.65
|%
|Franco Mignacco
|47,372,762
|1,285,275
|97.36
|%
|2.64
|%
|Gabriel Rubacha
|47,378,855
|1,279,182
|97.37
|%
|2.63
|%
|George Ireland
|48,067,018
|591,019
|98.79
|%
|1.21
|%
|John Kanellitsas
|47,336,983
|1,321,054
|97.29
|%
|2.71
|%
|Jonathan Evans
|47,387,240
|1,270,797
|97.39
|%
|2.61
|%
|Dr. Michael Fischer
|47,191,911
|1,466,126
|96.99
|%
|3.01
|%
|Xiaoshen Wang
|46,934,997
|1,723,040
|96.46
|%
|3.54
|%
|Dr. Yuan Gao
|48,370,739
|287,299
|99.41
|%
|0.59
|%
Amendments to the equity incentive plan were approved and received 96.54% votes in favour, and the remainder against.
About Lithium Americas:
Lithium Americas is developing the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium project (50%-owned) in Jujuy, Argentina and the Thacker Pass lithium project (100%-owned) in Nevada, USA. The Company trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “LAC”.
