Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Legal Reports Subscription 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK legal market is in a period of transformation and this subscription-based research and information service enables you to keep up-to-date and understand these changes and trends. The subscription includes the flagship annual research report on the UK legal market (now in its 5th edition) plus 4 market briefings on the core practice areas, and a special report each year on a topical issue. Plus, the monthly UK Legal Market Trends is the only source bringing together surveys, statistics, and research results on the UK legal sector.



The UK Legal Reports Subscription covers a wide range of legal sectors and topics, with a firm focus on the United Kingdom. With in-depth analysis of many of the most important topics affecting the UK legal industry today, this subscription guarantees you up to date information at a great price. With new reports published throughout the year, purchasing a subscription ensures that you never miss out on the latest research and analysis on the UK legal sector.



Subscribers to the Legal Reports Subscription will receive:

UK Legal Services Market Report

UK Business Legal Services Market Report

UK Clinical Negligence Market Report

UK Conveyancing Market Report

UK Family Law Market Report

UK Medico-Legal & Insurance Services Market Report

UK Personal Injury Market Report

UK Wills & Probate Market Report

Also included in the subscription is the monthly UK Legal Market Trends, which is an update on new surveys, statistics and research reports plus M&A and ABS updates relating to the UK legal services market.



All market briefings include the following information:

Introduction & Summary

Market Size and Trends

Key Players

Market Trends

Associations

Recent Developments

