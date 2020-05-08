Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protective Gloves in the US - Procurement Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is intended to assist buyers of protective gloves. Protective gloves provide hand safety and contribute to sanitary conditions for workers operating in hazardous environments. These products are commonly worn by workers in the food service, manufacturing, mining, construction and energy sectors. Protective gloves include disposable gloves, leather gloves, chemical-resistant gloves, coated gloves and electrical gloves, among others.



Buyers should consider the work environment, types of hazardous substances being handled and the duration of the job when purchasing protective gloves. Key suppliers include safety equipment manufacturers, large wholesalers and medical equipment vendors. This report excludes medical gloves.

Honeywell International Inc.

3M Company

Ansell Limited

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY



