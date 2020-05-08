TORONTO, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) (“Bragg”) today announced that it will be hosting its full year 2019 earnings and business update call on Thursday, May 14th, 2020, at 8:30am EST.



Dominic Mansour, Bragg’s Chief Executive Officer, along with Steven Prowse, Bragg’s Chief Financial Officer, and Yaniv Spielberg, Bragg’s Chief Strategy Officer, will host the call.

To join the call, please use the below dial-in information:

US/Canada: +1 270 215 9892

US/Canada (toll-free): +1 866 997 6681

UK: 0 800 917 4860

Passcode: 9792139

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days following the conclusion of the live call. In order to access the replay, dial +1 404 537 3406 or +1 855 859 2056 (toll-free) and use the passcode 9792139.

In addition, Bragg is pleased to announce that the definitive share purchase agreement with SN&ACK Media Limited, previously announced on May 1st, for the sale of its media division, has met all customary closing conditions and has officially closed as of May 7th, 2020.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg’s main portfolio is ORYX Gaming , an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator.

Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games .

