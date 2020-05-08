LEHI, Utah, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lander , a modern technology company that bridges the gap between the outdoors and technology, today announced the availability of its popular Torrey and Moab cases for Apple’s latest smartphone, the second-generation iPhone SE, which launched on April 15. The cases are available to purchase now on Lander.com .



“The iPhone SE is one of Apple’s most affordable and accessible products to-date and we are delighted to now offer these two protective phone cases to keep consumers’ devices safe,” said Kirk Feller, CEO of Lander. “While we are facing travel limitations during these unprecedented times, there are still opportunities for adventure close to home, making these products great for modern explorers looking to protect their iPhone SE now and when we’re able to get back out there.”

Lander’s products available for the new iPhone SE include:

Moab ($39.99): A rugged “climate control” case that helps maintain a phone’s optimal operating temperature in extreme weather conditions, the Moab delivers consistent performance and extended battery life.



A rugged “climate control” case that helps maintain a phone’s optimal operating temperature in extreme weather conditions, the Moab delivers consistent performance and extended battery life. Torrey ($39.99): The Torrey is similar in functionality to the Moab case, but boasts a new design featuring smoother edges for a more comfortable feel.

Both cases are engineered with a layer of Thermoline™, a material designed to regulate and insulate against harsh temperatures, and come with a detachable lanyard for additional security and convenience. With impact-resistant TPU construction they can also withstand a fall from up to 10 feet (3 meters).

For more information on Lander and its products, visit lander.com .

About Lander

Lander creates expedition-inspired accessories for use at home, on the go, and off-grid. Inspired by its Rocky Mountain home, Lander accessories are made with innovative technology used in equipment carried by the world’s best explorers. Lander offers an extensive line of cables, phone cases, and now backpacks and smart lanterns—products designed for the adventurer in all of us. For more information, visit www.lander.com .