Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Gloves (Latex, Nitrile, Vinyl, Neoprene) Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical gloves market is estimated to reach US$12.39 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.80% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024. The factors such as increasing GNI per capita and rising healthcare spending, increasing aging population, a growing number of surgical procedures and a rising number of chronic diseases are expected to drive the market. However, the growth of the industry will be challenged by health hazards associated with health effects associated with certain gloves. A few notable trends include rising number of contagious diseases, growing awareness regarding health and hygiene and strict regulations related to the usage of PPE kits.

The global medical gloves market is segmented into latex, nitrile, vinyl and neoprene gloves. Nitrile gloves represent the fastest-growing segment owing to easy availability and cost-efficiency of nitrile gloves.

The global medical gloves market is expected to grow in future due to rising health spending, increasing number of surgeries and growing awareness regarding health. In terms of geographical areas, North America and Europe are major contributors to the global medical gloves market supported by the rising spread of infectious diseases and awareness regarding health and hygiene. The Asia Pacific recorded the fastest growing market for medical gloves with rising healthcare infrastructure and increasing incidence of chronic diseases.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global medical gloves market, segmented into latex, nitrile, vinyl and neoprene gloves.

The major regional markets (North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Top Glove Corporation, Ansell Limited, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Cardinal Health, Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Medical Gloves Manufacturers

End Users (Hospitals, Medical Institutes & Clinics)

Raw Material Providers

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Medical Gloves

1.2 Features of Medical Gloves

1.3 Types of Medical Gloves

1.4 On the Basis of Form

1.5 On the Basis of Applications

1.6 On the Basis of Usage

1.7 On the Basis of Sterility

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Global GDP Growth

2.2 Disruption of Supply Chain

2.3 Declining Trade Volume

2.4 Rise in Unemployment

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Medical Gloves Market by Value

3.2 Global Medical Gloves Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Medical Gloves Market by Product Type

3.4 Global Medical Gloves Market by Foam

3.5 Global Medical Gloves Market by Application

3.6 Global Medical Gloves Market by Usage

3.7 Global Medical Gloves Market by Sterility

3.8 Global Medical Gloves Market by Distribution





4. Regional Medical Gloves Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia Pacific



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Per Capita Disposable Income

5.1.2 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.3 Rising Aging Population

5.1.4 Rising Number of Surgical Procedures

5.1.5 Rising Number of Chronic Diseases

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Rising Number of Contagious Diseases

5.2.2 Growing Awareness Regarding Health and Hygiene

5.2.3 Strict Regulations Related to Usage of PPE Kits

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Health Effects Associated with Certain Gloves

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

7. Company Profiles



Ansell Limited

Cardinal Health Inc.

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Semperit AG Holding

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Top Glove Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6411u4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900