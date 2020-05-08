Jersey City, N.J., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading data analytics provider, today announced that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held as a live audio webcast rather than as an in-person event. Verisk is shifting to a virtual format as a precautionary measure for the health and well-being of employees, shareholders and the community in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. E.T., instead of the previously announced time of 8:00 a.m. E.T. Shareholders and guests will not be able to attend in-person.



Shareholders can join the audio web cast by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VRSK2020 and entering the 16-digit control number on their proxy card, voting instruction form or in their Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. Although shareholders will be unable to attend in-person, they can still participate virtually and listen to the meeting, submit questions, and vote their shares. Verisk encourages all shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting–even if they plan to join the audio web cast–by using one of the methods described in their proxy materials.

A notice is being filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about the new meeting start time and the change to a virtual format in conjunction with this press release.

