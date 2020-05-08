Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nebulizer (Jet, Mesh, Ultrasonic) Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The nebulizer market is expected to reach US$1.44 billion in 2024, recording a CAGR of 4.02%, during 2020-2024. The factors such as the expansion of medical devices, upsurge in air pollution, growth in geriatric population, increasing medical technology R&D spending, rising prevalence of asthma, rapid urbanization and upsurge in healthcare expenditures are expected to drive market growth. However, market growth would be challenged by the high cost of mesh nebulizing therapy, side effects associated with the use of nebulizers and stringent government regulations. A few notable trends may include growing frequency of e-smoking, increasing focus on telehealth, bigger attention towards mesh nebulizers and increasing adoption of home nebulizing therapy.

The global nebulizer market is fragmented into the jet nebulizer, mesh nebulizer and ultrasonic nebulizer. The market is highly concentrated with jet nebulizers owing to the low cost and easy accessibility factors. Although, people's preferences are gradually shifting towards mesh nebulizers due to the compact size devices and minimized drug loss, thereby improving the effectiveness of the treatment. Ultrasonic nebulizers are growing steadily owing to a wider range of benefits such as increased portability, low drug delivery time and low noise, which are providing scope for its market growth.

The fastest regional market was North America owing to the growing prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders and continuous advancement in medical technology. Other regions also secured considerable shares in the global market due to the rise in favourable reimbursement scenario, rise in customer awareness and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 is creating a huge demand for various respiratory devices, providing strong grounds for market growth of nebulizers globally.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of Nebulizers

1.3 Advantages and Disadvantages of Nebulizers

1.4 Mechanism of Action

1.5 Bronchodilator (Nebulizer Medication)

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Rise in Number of COVID-19 Cases

2.2 Government Spending on Healthcare

2.3 Acceleration in Healthcare Internet of Thing (IoT)

2.4 Regional Impact

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Nebulizer Market by Value

3.2 Global Nebulizer Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Nebulizer Market by Product

3.4 Global Nebulizer Market by End-Users

3.5 Global Nebulizer Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.4 Middle East & Africa

4.5 Latin America



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Expansion of Medical Device Market

5.1.2 Upswing in Air Pollution

5.1.3 Growth in Geriatric Population

5.1.4 Increasing Medical Technology R&D Spending

5.1.5 Rising Prevalence of Asthma

5.1.6 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.7 Upsurge in Healthcare Expenditures

5.1.8 Growing People's Preferences for Portable Nebulizers

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Growing Frequency of E-Smoking

5.2.2 Increasing Focus on Telehealth

5.2.3 More Attention Towards Mesh Nebulizers

5.2.4 Increasing Adoption of Home Nebulizing Therapy

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 High Cost of Mesh Nebulizing Therapy

5.3.2 Side Effects Associated with the Use of Nebulizers

5.3.3 Stringent Government Regulations

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - R&D Expenditure Comparison

6.1.3 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison

6.1.4 Key Players - Nebulizer Portfolio

7. Company Profiles



Koninklijke Philips

Becton, Dickson and Company

Omron Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Teleflex Incorporated

Invacare Corporation

