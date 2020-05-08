SALINAS, Calif., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indus Holdings Inc. (“Indus”) (CSE: INDS; OTCQX: INDXF), a leading, vertically-integrated California-focused cannabis company, announces Mark Ainsworth, Indus Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer and George Allen, Indus Chairman of the Board and Founder of Geronimo Capital, will present via webcast at the Canaccord Genuity 4th Annual Cannabis Conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. EST. They will also be available for one-on-one virtual meetings throughout the day with investors.



This virtual presentation comes weeks after the company announced its US$15.1 million recapitalization financing, along with its fiscal year end 2019 financial and operational results, and preliminary first quarter 2020 highlights. Mr. Ainsworth and Mr. Allen will discuss the company’s top priorities, which involve finalizing its cultivation expansion, improving operational efficiency, and focusing on the most profitable parts of the business. The company will present its strategic plan and path to self-sustaining profitability, operational improvements underway and 2020 go-forward strategy.

The webcast of this presentation will be available at: http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord39/ind

About Indus Holdings, Inc.

Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE: INDS; OTCQX: INDXF) is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales & marketing, and distribution. Founded in 2014 and based in Salinas, California, Indus offers services supporting every step of the supply chain and an extensive portfolio of award-winning brands, including Cypress Cannabis, House Weed, The Original Pot Co., MOON, Acme, and Kaizen Medicinals. Indus Distribution, a division of Indus Holdings, Inc., is a leading distributor of cannabis products, servicing an extensive portfolio of brands and licensed retailers.

