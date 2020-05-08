EEZY PLC -- INVESTOR NEWS -- 8 MAY 2020 AT 15:30

Eezy Plc: Invitation to webcast on the 1-3/2020 Interim Report



Eezy Plc will publish the Interim Report for 1-3/2020 on Tuesday 12 May 2020 approx. at 8.00.

A Finnish-language webcast for investors, analysts and media will be held on 12 May 2020 at 10.00 a.m. Finnish time at https://eezy.videosync.fi/2020-q1-tulokset



The webcast will be hosted by CEO Sami Asikainen and CFO Hannu Nyman. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

A recording of the webcast will be available at the company's website later on the same day.





Further information:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

Eezy Plc

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913



