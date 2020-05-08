Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The virtual desktop infrastructure market is poised to grow by $ 3886.52 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report on the virtual desktop infrastructure market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reduced CAPEX and OPEX, and ease of operating and managing virtual infrastructure. In addition, workplace flexibility and business agility is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



This study identifies cloud-based VDI for SMEs as one of the prime reasons driving the virtual desktop infrastructure market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of Linux-based VDI and use of hyper-converged infrastructure for VDI will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The virtual desktop infrastructure market covers the following areas:

Virtual desktop infrastructure market sizing

Virtual desktop infrastructure market forecast

Virtual desktop infrastructure market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading virtual desktop infrastructure market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Oracle Corp.. Also, the virtual desktop infrastructure market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



