Dublin, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Engineering Plastics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global engineering plastics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global engineering plastics market to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on the engineering plastics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on the engineering plastics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global engineering plastics market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global engineering plastics market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing usage of engineering plastics over conventional materials by many end-user industries owing to its favorable properties such as durability, flexibility, and low densities

Rising demand for bio-based products and bio-based engineering plastics provides a wide range of applications in packaging, foods and beverages, and agriculture field

2) Restraints

High cost of engineering plastic

3) Opportunities

Growing healthcare awareness and increasing demand of engineering plastics from emergent countries

Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

The primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



The primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. Each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global engineering plastics market is segmented on the basis of type, and application.



The Global Engineering Plastics Market by Type

Polyamides

Thermoplastic Polyesters

Polycarbonates

Polyacetals

Fluoropolymers

Others

The Global Engineering Plastics Market by Application

Packaging

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Consumer Products

Others

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

Sabic Innovative Plastics US LLC.

BASF SE

Ticona Polymers Inc

Bayer MaterialScience AG

Teijin Limited

Solvay SA

Evonik Industries AG

Arkema S.A.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the engineering plastics market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the engineering plastics market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global engineering plastics market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand, and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Engineering Plastics Market Highlights

2.2. Engineering Plastics Market Projection

2.3. Engineering Plastics Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Engineering Plastics Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Engineering Plastics Market



4. Engineering Plastics Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Engineering Plastics Market by Type

5.1. Polyamides

5.2. Thermoplastic Polyesters

5.3. Polycarbonates

5.4. Polyacetals

5.5. Fluoropolymers

5.6. Others



6. Global Engineering Plastics Market by Application

6.1. Packaging

6.2. Building & Construction

6.3. Electrical & Electronics

6.4. Automotive

6.5. Consumer Products

6.6. Others



7. Global Engineering Plastics Market by Region 2019-2025

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Engineering Plastics Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Engineering Plastics Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Engineering Plastics Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Engineering Plastics Market by Type

7.2.2. Europe Engineering Plastics Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Engineering Plastics Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Engineering Plastics Market by Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Engineering Plastics Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Engineering Plastics Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Engineering Plastics Market by Type

7.4.2. RoW Engineering Plastics Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Engineering Plastics Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Engineering Plastics Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Sabic Innovative Plastics US LLC.

8.2.2. BASF SE

8.2.3. Ticona Polymers Inc

8.2.4. Bayer MaterialScience AG

8.2.5. Teijin Limited

8.2.6. Solvay SA

8.2.7. Evonik Industries AG

8.2.8. Arkema S.A.

8.2.9. E. I. du Pont de Nemours

8.2.10. Koninklijke DSM N.V.



9. Appendix

9.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gxswbj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900