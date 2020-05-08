Pune, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global veterinary vaccines adjuvants market size is poised to reach USD 530.4 million by 2027 owing to the increasing number of animal infections worldwide. Veterinary adjuvants are microbial components, mammalian proteins, or chemicals that help to improve the overall immune response to vaccine antigens. The most common types of adjuvants include purified quillaja saponin, oil emulsions, aluminum phosphate, and aluminum hydroxide. According to a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Alum and Calcium Salts, Oil Emulsion Adjuvants, Liposomes, and Archaeosomes, Nanoparticles and Microparticles, and Others), By Application (Research, and Commercial), By Route of Administration (Oral, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, and Others), By Animal Type (Livestock Animal, and Companion Animal) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market value was USD 380.0 million in 2019 and will rise at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2020 and 2027.





What are the Report Highlights?

An elaborate overview of the market and competitive landscape

Factors boosting, repelling, creating opportunities, and challenging the market

List of players operating in the market and their major growth strategies

Major industry developments, and other interesting insights into the market

Other veterinary vaccine adjuvants market trends





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Market Drivers



Increasing Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases will Add Impetus to Market

A significant number of factors are responsible for promoting veterinary vaccines adjuvants market growth. These include the increasing number of animal cultivation for various benefits such as milk, eggs, meat, wool, and others. Additionally, the increasing number of zoonotic diseases is also aiding in the expansion of the market. This, coupled with the increasing awareness about the availability of veterinary treatment and diagnostics will also add impetus to the market in the forecast duration.

On the contrary, factors such as the adverse effects of adjuvants may pose major challenges to the market in the forecast period. This, coupled with the high toxicity of veterinary vaccines including soreness, fever, uveitis, lethargy, and anorexia, among others may also cause major hindrance to the overall market.

Nevertheless, government-supported awareness programs, coupled with the advent of technological advancement for improving healthcare facilities for animals will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.



Regional Segmentation:



North America to Dominate Market with Well-established Veterinary Healthcare Infrastructure

Regionally, North America gathered the highest veterinary vaccine adjuvants market share with revenue of USD 158.84 million in 2019. This is attributed to the presence of a well-established veterinary healthcare institute in the developed nations of Canada and the U.S. These, coupled with the increasing cases of zoonotic diseases are also expected to help this region continue its dominance in the coming years. Europe ranked second followed by Asia Pacific and will witness significant growth in the coming years owing to continuously improving veterinary healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness about zoonotic diseases, and government-supported immunization programs.





Competitive Landscape:





Croda International Plc. to Emerge Dominant

The global veterinary vaccines adjuvants market is categorized into small, medium, and large players. The presence of many players has clustered market competition. Among these, Croda has emerged as a leading player in the market as its products have been available since 1939. Despite being one of the oldest companies operating in this market, Croda is the only manufacturer to produce sterile adjuvants by the aseptic process. Other players are adopting collaborative efforts such as mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, joint ventures, and partnerships to attract high veterinary vaccine adjuvants market revenue in the coming years.



List of Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants Market Manufacturers include:

Zoetis

SEPPIC



Bioveta, a.s.

Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc.

InvivoGen

Croda International Plc



Phibro Animal Health Corporation

SPI Pharma

Merck & Co., Inc.

OZ Biosciences

Other Players





Key Industry Developments of the Veterinary Vaccines Adjuvants Market include:

August 2019 – Osprey Biotechnics, Inc. was acquired by Phibro Animal Health Corporation for strengthening Phibro’s portfolio of nutritional specialty products and creating new opportunities in the rapidly growing animal healthcare sector.

February 2019 – Immune Design and Merck entered into a collaborative agreement for acquiring Immune Design for USD 5.85 per share in cash for an estimated value of USD 300 million.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Market Scope Market Segmentation Market Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Snapshot: Veterinary Vaccines Adjuvants Technology Overview of New Vaccines Delivery Modes Advancements in Animal Health Vaccines Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Alum and Calcium Salts Oil Emulsion Adjuvants Liposomes and Archaeosomes Nanoparticles and Microparticles Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Research Commercial Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Subcutaneous Intramuscular Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Animal Type Livestock Animals Companion Animals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!







