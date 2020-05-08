HOUSTON, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) (“Amplify” or the “Company”) announced today that the location of its annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) to be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 9:00 am Houston time, has been moved to Two Allen Center, Level 12 – The Forum Conference Room, 1200 Smith Street, Houston, Texas 77002.



In lieu of in-person attendance, stockholders are encouraged to vote in accordance with the instructions set forth in the proxy statement and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting.

Otherwise, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, attendees are highly encouraged to wear a self-provided mask or cloth face covering while on the premises, and required to practice “social distancing.” Any person in attendance who exhibits cold, fever or flu-like symptoms or who has been exposed to COVID-19 may be asked to leave the premises for the protection of the other attendees. The Company reserves the right to take any additional precautionary measures it deems appropriate in relation to the physical meeting and access to its premises.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore California, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

