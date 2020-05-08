BOSTON, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a national securities litigation firm, continues to investigate potential claims against Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) and certain of its officers for potential securities fraud. Investors who have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm for a free case evaluation .



On January 28, 2020, investment analyst Citron Research issued a short report on Grand Canyon Education entitled, “GCE, the Educational Enron.” The report alleges that Grand Canyon was violating the federal securities laws by using a “captive, non-reporting subsidiary to hide its liabilities … and artificially inflated the [company’s] stock price.” When news of the report hit the markets, Grand Canyon’s share price dropped significantly.

If you purchased or acquired shares of Grand Canyon common stock and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockesq.com , or at https://shareholder.law/lope .

