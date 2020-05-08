Stop & Shop provided free grocery delivery for nurses and other front-line healthcare workers at Mass General Hospital. The program was designed to help fill a critical need for essential healthcare workers who don’t have time to shop.

QUINCY, Mass., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of National Nurses Week, Stop & Shop provided groceries for nurses and other front-line healthcare workers at hospitals in three of the states it serves: Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital on Long Island; Hartford Hospital in Connecticut; and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. The program was designed to help fill a critical need for essential healthcare workers who don’t have time to shop.



“Our health care workers have been doing incredible work caring for their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid. “We wanted to show our appreciation for everything they are doing by making getting food for themselves and their families easier. To all of our health care workers – and especially the nurses we celebrate this week – thank you!”

This Stop & Shop commitment included two related components:

1. Free Care Packages of Essential Groceries – On Thursday, May 7, Stop & Shop delivered hand packed bags of grocery staples – including paper towels, toilet paper, peanut butter, jelly, pasta, pasta sauce and cereal – to 500 nurses and other front-line healthcare workers at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside, New York. A similar program delivered grocery packages to nurses and others at Hartford Hospital on Wednesday, April 29.

This donation to Mt. Sinai complements the thousands of free meals Stop & Shop has been providing to Mt. Sinai’s healthcare workers each week since early April. In addition to Mt. Sinai South Nassau, Stop & Shop is also supplying daily meals to healthcare workers at Mount Sinai Hospital in East Harlem, NY; Long Island Community Hospital in NY; Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, NJ; Boston Medical Center and Boston Children’s Hospital. To-date, Stop & Shop has provided more than 88,000 meals for these front-line workers.

2. Priority Online Deliveries – On Wednesday, May 6, Stop & Shop piloted a new program that sent nurses at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston to the very front of the line for deliveries from the brand’s home delivery service. Mass General employees were given a special code that was used online for grocery delivery. Packages were delivered directly to the hospital and were waiting for employees after their shifts. Stop & Shop waived the delivery fees on all orders – and also included a special "heroes" arrangement of flowers to say “thanks.”

Stop & Shop plans to continue this pilot program at Mass General going forward.

For more information about all the work Stop & Shop is doing to support local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit https://www.stopandshop.com/covid.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs approximately 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit stopandshop.com.

