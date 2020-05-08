LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) announced today that the Company will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and provide an update on its development programs for ThermoDox®, its proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin and GEN-1, an IL-12 DNA plasmid vector formulated into a nanoparticle with a non-viral delivery system at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, May 15, 2020.

To participate in the call, interested parties may dial 1-800-367-2403 (Toll-Free/North America) or 1-334-777-6978 (International/Toll) and ask for the Celsion Corporation First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call (Conference Code: 6901311) to register ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. The call will also be broadcast live on the internet at www.celsion.com . The call will be archived for replay on Monday, May 18, 2020 and will remain available until June 1, 2020. The replay can be accessed at 1-719-457-0820 or 1-888-203-1112 using Conference ID: 6901311. An audio replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website, www.celsion.com , for 90 days after 2:00 p.m. EDT Friday, May 15, 2020.

About Celsion Corporation

Celsion is a fully integrated oncology company focused on developing a portfolio of innovative cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, immunotherapies and RNA- or DNA-based therapies. The Company's lead program is ThermoDox®, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, currently in Phase III development for the treatment of primary liver cancer and in development for other cancer indications. The Company’s product pipeline also includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer. Celsion has two platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and other anti-cancer DNA or RNA therapies. For more information on Celsion, visit: http://www.celsion.com . (CLSN-FIN).

Celsion wishes to inform readers that forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data; the significant expense, time, and risk of failure of conducting clinical trials; the need for Celsion to evaluate its future development plans; possible acquisitions or licenses of other technologies, assets or businesses; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors, regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in Celsion's periodic reports and prospectuses filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Celsion assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

