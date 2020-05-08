SAN FRANCISCO, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (“Sutter Rock” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:SSSS) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Net assets totaled approximately $172.5 million, or $10.22 per share at March 31, 2020, as compared to $11.38 per share at December 31, 2019 and $10.75 per share at March 31, 2019.



“Despite the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, we believe our portfolio is well-positioned to weather the uncertainty and ultimately capitalize on several drivers of economic recovery,” said Mark Klein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sutter Rock. “While overall market conditions contributed to a decline in NAV during the quarter, our strategic focus on identifying and investing in dynamic, high-growth, institutionally-backed private companies remains unchanged. To that end, we continue to evaluate and have committed to several exciting investment opportunities we expect to announce by the end of the second quarter.”

Investment Portfolio as of March 31, 2020

At March 31, 2020, Sutter Rock held positions in 22 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of approximately $159.9 million. As a result of the Company’s continued strategy to increase the size of its investments in individual portfolio companies, Sutter Rock has consolidated its investment portfolio around its top positions. The Company’s top five portfolio company investments accounted for approximately 69% of the total portfolio at fair value as of March 31, 2020.

Top Five Investments as of March 31, 2020

$ in millions Fair Value % of Total

Portfolio Coursera, Inc. $ 34.7 21.7 % Palantir Technologies, Inc. 30.5 19.1 Course Hero, Inc. 24.6 15.4 Nextdoor.com, Inc. 10.8 6.7 Ozy Media, Inc. 9.3 5.8 Total (rounded) $ 110.0 68.7 %

First Quarter 2020 Investment Portfolio Activity

During the three months ended March 31, 2020, Sutter Rock exited its position in Parchment, Inc.:

Portfolio Company Shares Sold Net Proceeds Realized Gain Parchment, Inc. 3,200,512 $10.9 million $6.9 million





Subsequent to quarter-end, through May 8, 2020, Sutter Rock has committed to make the following investment:

Portfolio Company Investment Anticipated

Transaction Date Investment

(in millions) Neutron Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Lime) Convertible Promissory Note May 2020 $0.5

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2020 Quarter Ended

March 31, 2019 $ in millions per share in millions per share Net investment income/(loss) $ (3.0 ) $ (0.17 ) $ 0.6 $ 0.03 Net realized gain/(loss) on investments 7.0 0.40 (4.1 ) (0.21 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) of investments, net of tax effects (27.7 ) (1.59 ) 20.6 1.04 Net increase/(decrease) in net assets resulting from operations – basic(1) $ (23.7 ) $ (1.36 ) $ 17.2 $ 0.86 Repurchase of common stock(2) (3.7 ) 0.20 - - Increase/(decrease) in net asset value $ (27.4 ) $ (1.16 ) $ 17.2 $ 0.86

_____________________

(1) Total may not sum, due to rounding.

(2) During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 689,928 shares of Sutter Rock common stock, for approximately $3.7 million in cash under its Share Repurchase Program. The use of cash in connection with the repurchases decreased net asset value as of period end; however, the reduction in shares outstanding as of period end resulted in an increase in the net asset value per share.



Weighted-average common basic shares outstanding were approximately 17.4 million and 19.8 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.



Sutter Rock’s liquid assets were approximately $51.3 million as of March 31, 2020, consisting of cash and cash equivalents.

Share Repurchase Program

During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Sutter Rock repurchased 689,928 shares under the Share Repurchase Program for an aggregate purchase price of $3.7 million. From April 1, 2020 through May 8, 2020, the Company repurchased an additional 594,637 shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $3.6 million. The dollar value of shares that may yet be purchased by the Company under the Share Repurchase Program is approximately $2.7 million.

Under the publicly announced Share Repurchase Program and the Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer completed during the fourth quarter of 2019, as of May 8, 2020, the Company has repurchased 5,901,324 shares of its common stock for approximately $37.3 million since the Share Repurchase Program commenced in August 2017.

​SUTTER ROCK CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (UNAUDITED) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Investments at fair value: Non-controlled/non-affiliate investments (cost of $86,566,059 and $90,567,041, respectively) $ 131,324,194 $ 152,866,112 Non-controlled/affiliate investments (cost of $52,857,243 and $52,857,243, respectively) 27,868,854 37,944,268 Controlled investments (cost of $7,161,412 and $7,161,412, respectively) 729,500 775,198 Total Portfolio Investments 159,922,548 191,585,578 Investments in U.S. Treasury bills (cost of $50,000,556 and $49,996,667, respectively) 50,000,000 50,000,000 Total Investments (cost of $196,585,270 and $200,582,363, respectively) 209,922,548 241,585,578 Cash 46,095,103 44,861,263 Escrow proceeds receivable 207,375 265,303 Interest and dividends receivable 84,799 84,630 Deferred financing costs 11,382 11,382 Prepaid expenses and other assets(1) 1,721,265 1,755,933 Total Assets 258,042,472 288,564,089 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses(1) 1,526,212 1,143,923 Payable to executive officers 1,557 1,369,873 Accrued interest payable — 475,000 Dividends payable — 2,107,709 Payable for securities purchased 45,101,259 44,746,660 4.75% Convertible Senior Notes due March 28, 2023(2) 38,897,646 38,803,635 Total Liabilities 85,526,674 88,646,800 Net Assets $ 172,515,798 $ 199,917,289 NET ASSETS Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (100,000,000 authorized; 16,874,316 and 17,564,244 issued and outstanding, respectively) $ 168,743 $ 175,642 Paid-in capital in excess of par 174,848,029 178,550,374 Accumulated net investment loss (28,683,915 ) (25,679,362 ) Accumulated net realized gain/(loss) on investments 12,845,657 5,867,417 Accumulated net unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) of investments 13,337,284 41,003,218 Net Assets $ 172,515,798 $ 199,917,289 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 10.22 $ 11.38

_____________________

(1) This balance includes a right of use asset and corresponding operating lease liability, respectively.

(2) As of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the 4.75% Convertible Senior Notes due March 28, 2023 had a face value of $40,000,000.

SUTTER ROCK CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 INVESTMENT INCOME Non-controlled/non-affiliate investments: Interest income $ 155,085 $ 138,497 Dividend income 50,000 — Non-controlled/affiliate investments: Interest income 20,428 59,466 Dividend income 26,250 — Controlled investments: Interest income — 29,287 Total Investment Income 251,763 227,250 OPERATING EXPENSES Management fees(1) — 848,723 Incentive fees/(Reversal of incentive fee accrual)(1) — (4,660,472 ) Costs incurred under Administration Agreement(1) — 306,084 Compensation expense 924,916 — Directors’ fees 111,250 86,250 Professional fees 1,139,366 2,061,922 Interest expense 573,400 604,168 Income tax expense 8,665 3,763 Other expenses 498,719 357,110 Total Operating Expenses 3,256,316 (392,452 ) Net Investment Income/(Loss) (3,004,553 ) 619,702 Realized Gains/(Losses) on Investments: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 6,978,240 8,269,138 Non-controlled/affiliate investments — (12,334,831 ) Net Realized Gain/(Loss) on Investments 6,978,240 (4,065,693 ) Change in Unrealized Appreciation/(Depreciation) of Investments: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (17,544,822 ) 17,028,343 Non-controlled/affiliate investments (10,075,414 ) 9,022,648 Controlled investments (45,698 ) (5,351,240 ) Net Change in Unrealized Appreciation/(Depreciation) of Investments (27,665,934 ) 20,699,751 Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation of investments — (94,147 ) Net Change in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ (23,692,247 ) $ 17,159,613 Net Change in Net Assets Resulting from Operations per Common Share: Basic $ (1.36 ) $ 0.87 Diluted(2) $ (1.36 ) $ 0.75 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 17,440,994 19,762,647 Diluted(2) 17,440,994 23,493,991

_____________________

(1) This balance references a related-party transaction.

(2) For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, 3,917,792 and 0 potentially dilutive common shares, respectively, were excluded from the weighted-average common shares outstanding for diluted net increase in net assets resulting from operations per common share because the effect of these shares would have been anti-dilutive.

SUTTER ROCK CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Per Basic Share Data (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net asset value at beginning of the year $ 11.38 $ 9.89 Net investment income/(loss)(1) (0.17 ) 0.03 Net realized gain/(loss) on investments(1) 0.40 (0.21 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) of investments(1) (1.59 ) 1.05 Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation of investments(1) — (0.01 ) Repurchases of common stock(1) 0.20 — Stock-based compensation(1) — — Net asset value at end of period $ 10.22 $ 10.75 Per share market value at end of period $ 5.86 $ 7.58 Total return based on market value(2) (10.53 )% 45.21 % Total return based on net asset value(2) (10.19 )% 8.70 % Shares outstanding at end of period 16,874,316 19,762,647 Ratios/Supplemental Data: Net assets at end of period $ 172,515,798 $ 212,537,772 Average net assets $ 198,994,124 $ 194,819,568 Ratio of gross operating expenses to average net assets(3) 6.65 % 4.15 % Ratio of income tax provision to average net assets — % 0.05 % Ratio of net operating expenses to average net assets(3) 6.65 % 4.20 % Ratio of net investment income/(loss) to average net assets(3) (6.07 )% 1.29 % Portfolio Turnover Ratio — % 4.85 %

_____________________

(1) Based on weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the relevant period.

(2) Total return based on market value is based on the change in market price per share between the opening and ending market values per share in the year. Total return based on net asset value is based upon the change in net asset value per share between the opening and ending net asset values per share.

(3) Financial Highlights for periods of less than one year are annualized and the ratios of operating expenses to average net assets and net investment loss to average net assets are adjusted accordingly. Non-recurring expenses are not annualized. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company excluded $0 of non-recurring expenses. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the Company excluded $2,387,356 of non-recurring expenses and did not annualize the income tax provision. Because the ratios are calculated for the Company’s common stock taken as a whole, an individual investor’s ratios may vary from these ratios.