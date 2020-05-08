May 08, 2020 09:20 ET

May 08, 2020 09:20 ET





The company has received notifications of Invalda INVL about transactions in the Issuer's securities (all notifications are in a single file).

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com





Attachment