On 8th of May, 2020, the Company received an information from the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania, which is implementing the Company’s shareholder's rights, that on the 8th of May, 2019, the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania passed an order with the decisions to:

Approve the audited consolidated Annual Financial Statements of Ignitis Grupė for the year 2019 (attached);

Allocate the profit (loss) of Ignitis Grupė for the year 2019 (attached);

Approve the consolidated Annual Report of Ignitis Grupė for the year 2019 (attached).

