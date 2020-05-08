UAB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 600 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313.
On 8th of May, 2020, the Company received an information from the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania, which is implementing the Company’s shareholder's rights, that on the 8th of May, 2019, the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania passed an order with the decisions to:
More information: Artūras Ketlerius, Head of Public Relations, arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt, +370 620 76076
Attachments
Ignitis grupė
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
2019 Ignitis Grupė annual reportFILE URL | Copy the link below
2019 Ignitis Grupė profit loss distribution_approvedFILE URL | Copy the link below
Ignitis grupė LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: