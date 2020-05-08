Boca Raton, FL, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. (OTC: CTYX) (“Connectyx” or the “Company”), a global biomedical company that focuses on the orphan drug space announced today that Michael Grace, Ph.D. and Ronald Bordens, Ph.D. will be the first two members of the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board.



"We are excited to report the formation of our new Scientific Advisory Board and we are grateful to Dr. Grace and Dr. Bordens for their commitment to the Company’s mission of aspiring to grow into an organization that fulfills the unmet needs of patients with rare diseases," Paul M. Michaels, Interim CEO and Director said. Connectyx plans to build the Scientific Advisory Board to a five-member team with deep experience in a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Scientific Advisory Board will guide the Company on subjects including strategy, government, mergers and acquisitions, and intellectual property.

Michael Grace, Ph.D.

Michael Grace has 30 years of executive and technical experience in both research and development of protein therapeutics and peptides within the biotechnology industry at Schering-Plough, Bristol Myers Squibb, NPS Pharma and Advaxis Inc. He has contributed to or personally led the development to commercial approval of 9 drugs by FDA and EMA including PEG-IntronTM, OrenciaTM, NulojixTM, YervoyTM, GattexTM and NatparaTM. His experience encompasses all aspects of drug development from discovery, process development, analytical development, quality control and regulatory. He is well-published within his field of expertise and has presented world-wide on several aspects of protein analytics, characterization, and process and product development.

Ronald Bordens, Ph.D.

Ronald Bordens is an accomplished executive scientist with over 40 years of successful experience in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries for companies focused on research and development. He possesses a unique skill set including but not limited to people leadership, scientific expertise, and quality assurance and control. His pharmaceutical industry experience includes drug discovery, drug development and research technology with a focus on bioanalytical research, biomarkers, and leadership development from his 26-year career at Schering-Plough Research.

More details on Dr. Grace and Dr. Bordens will be available on the new Connectyx website which will be launched in the coming weeks.

About Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. http://connectyx.com/

Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. is a global biomedical company that seeks to develop, in-license, sub-license and bring to market products in both the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device space. The Company focuses on products that are targeted at FDA-defined "Orphan Diseases" with patient populations under 200,000 in the United States. At Connectyx, we envision a world where all patients have a therapeutic option.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. CTYX has great potential but is not yet generating revenues. Although forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subjected to known, unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our ability to maintain our website and associated computer systems, our ability to generate sufficient market acceptance for our products and services, our ability to generate sufficient operating cash flow, and general economic conditions. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with OTC Markets from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.