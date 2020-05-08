UAB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 600 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313.

The Company publishes audited consolidated annual report and consolidated and the Company’s financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Key audited financial indicators of Ignitis Grupė for 2019:

The Group’s revenue amounted to EUR 1,090.6 million, which is 1.9% more if compared to EUR 1,070.1 million during 2018;

Operating expenses amounted to EUR 1,007.8 million, which is 7.6% (or EUR 82.6 million) less, compared to EUR 1,190.5.1 million during 2018;

The Group‘s EBITDA increased by 42.3% and totaled EUR 206.8 million. The Group’s adjusted EBITDA increased by 17.3% and totaled EUR 259.6 million, compared to EUR 221.3 million during 2018. EBITDA ratio grew in all segments. Main reasons of this change were increased number of new customers connected to the distribution network, more orders for power increases and continuous investments to distribution network as well as expanded portfolio of wind parks.

The Group‘s net profit increased by 368.4% to EUR 59.0 million (EUR -22 million in 2018). The Group’s adjusted net profit amounted to EUR 106.0 million, which is 7.1% more compared to EUR 99.0 million during 2018;

The level of the return on equity ratio was equal to 4.4% compared to -1.7% in 2018. The level of the adjusted return on equity ratio was equal to 8.0% compared to 7.5% in 2018;

Investments increased to EUR 455.7 million, which is 6.1% more compared to EUR 429.3 million during 2018. Investments were mainly allocated for investments in cogeneration plants’ projects in Vilnius and Kaunas (47.7%), development of the electricity distribution network (18.3%) and development of gas distribution network (10.3%).

*The Group’s EBITDA and net profit is adjusted (1) by eliminating deviation between actual and regulated revenue, by which the Group‘s future financial results will be adjusted; (2) by eliminating gas price discount expenses that are related to the previous periods; (3) (2) by eliminating the significant impact of one-off factors.

