The category of the notice was changed to „Notifications on transactions concluded by managers of the companies“
The company has received notifications of Invalda INVL about transactions in the Issuer's securities (all notifications are in a single file).
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com
Attachment
INVL Baltic Real Estate
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
INVL Baltic Real Estate_notification_Invalda INVL-s0508FILE URL | Copy the link below
INVL Baltic Real Estate LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: