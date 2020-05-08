PUNE, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global building thermal insulation market size is projected to reach USD 40.21 Billion by 2026 on account of the rise in building and construction activities around the world. Thermal insulation in a building includes the prevention of heat transfer via the encasement of the building. It also provides auxiliary support to the structure of the building and its roof and shields it from energy loss.

As per a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Building Thermal Insulation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Mineral Wool {Glass Wool, Stone Wool}, Foamed Plastics {Expanded Polystyrene [EPS], Extruded Polystyrene [XPS], Polyurethane [PU], Polyisocyanurate [PIR], and Other Foamed Plastics}, Cellulose, Aerogels, and Others), By End-Use (Residential and Non-residential), By Application Area (Floor & Basement, Wall, and Roof & Ceiling), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market value was USD 28.45 Billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% between 2019 to 2026.

COVID-19 Impact Building Thermal Insulation Industry:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this, too, shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling, and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Report Highlights

The report offers a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market and its growth trajectories, such as restraint, drivers, opportunities, and challenges. It also talks about the competitive landscape of the market, the list of players operating in the market, and the key strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market. Furthermore, the report talks about the current building thermal insulation market trends, significant industry developments, and other interesting insights into the market. The table of segmentation is also discussed in the report in detail. For more information on the report, log on to the company website.



Market Drivers



Need for Controlling Heat Transfer in Buildings will Add Impetus to Market

The rise in building and construction activities worldwide is a major driver promoting the building thermal insulation market growth. In addition to this, there is an increasing need to maintain an average temperature inside the buildings. This is done by decreasing the heat transfer between adjacent environments and reduce the carbon footprint by constricting the heat conduction to the external surroundings. This, coupled with the rise in energy cost will also boost the market in the forecast period. Moreover, rapid modernization and industrialization have propelled the installation of thermal insulation systems in commercial buildings to conserve energy, and this will aid in the expansion of the market in the coming years.



Regional Segmentation:



Asia Pacific Emerged Dominant Owing to Stringent Regulations Imposed on Infrastructural Development

As per the current geographic segmentation, the market is dominated by Asia Pacific that earned USD 13.04 billion in 2018. It is also considered to emerge as the fastest-growing region as a result of large scale investments on infrastructural development by governments of Southeast Asia, India, and China. Additionally, governments in China and India have imposed strict rules on the consumption of energy in the coming five years, and this will further aid in the expansion of the market in the coming years. On the other side, the North American market will rise substantially, owing to the increasing awareness among people about energy-saving technologies.

Competitive Landscape:



Consolidated Nature will Further Intensify Market Competition

The market is consolidated in nature owing to the presence of many players. Among these, the top 10 companies hold 70% building thermal insulation market revenue. Significant players are investing in research and development of several products for thermal insulation in buildings. Others are entering into collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, and other strategies for gaining a competitive edge in the market. The main objective behind all this is to provide superior operational efficiency, novel and safe technology for application, and to expand the product portfolio and emerge dominant in the market competition.

List of Players Functioning in Building Thermal Insulation Market are as following;

Armacell S.A.

Owens Corning

Knauf Insulation

DuPont

Cellofoam North America Inc.

BYUCKSAN

PT. Bondor Indonesia

IMERYS Group

Evonik

Atlas Roofing Company

Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.

KCC Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Johns Manville

Huamei Energy-saving Technology Group Co., Ltd.

ROCKWOOL International A/S

NICHIAS Corporation

Lloyd Insulations (India) Limited

Kingspan Insulation LLC

Superglass Insulation Ltd.

GAF

U.P. Twiga Fiberglass Limited

Firestone Building Products

Ursa

Reciticel Group

Other vendors

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Building Thermal Insulation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Mineral Wool Glass Wool Stone Wool Foamed Plastics Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Polyurethane (PU) Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Others Cellulose Aerogels Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-Use Residential Non-Residential Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Floor & Basement Wall Roof & Ceiling Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Major Industry Developments of the Building Thermal Insulation Market include:

August 2018 – ACH Foam technologies were acquired by Atlas Roofing Company for manufacturing and expansion of their EPS foam business.

December 2019 – The glass wool manufacturing facility of Superglass located in Stirling, Scotland, was expanded by investing USD 42 million. The main objective behind this expansion is to meet the rising demand for glass wool insulation from consumers.

