Tampa, Fla., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the U.S.

According to the CDC, it is also responsible for the most deaths worldwide for people of all races however, heart disease develops earlier and deaths from heart disease are higher in blacks due in part to risk factors such as high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes.

Researchers and physicians at Tampa’s Moffitt Cancer Center focus on treating the whole patient by delivering comprehensive care for patients, which means keeping the hearts of cancer patients as healthy as possible during and after treatment.

“At Moffitt, we really focus on treating the whole patient which is key to increasing survivorship rates,” says Dr. Roohi Ismail-Khan, co-director of Moffitt’s Cardio-Oncology program. “Traditional treatment shows that treating one disease can make another worse and since African Americans have a higher risk and tendency for heart disease, this whole-patient treatment is vital to long-term wellness.”

May is also National Physical Fitness and Sports Month and multiple studies show that getting regular exercise when you have heart disease is important since it can make heart muscles stronger and may help lower blood pressure and cholesterol.

Dr. Ismail-Khan recommends that those undergoing cancer treatments, implementing physical activity to strengthen heart muscles is a priority since commonly used chemotherapy drugs, radiation therapy aimed near the heart and hormone therapy can also contribute to further damage the heart.

“Making informed decisions and decreasing weight and cholesterol levels prior to beginning any treatment or therapy not only protects your heart now but promotes overall well-being and improves your quality of life.”

