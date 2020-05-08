UAB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 600 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313.
In Lithuanian version the mistake has been corrected in the fourth line about audited financial indicators, word "loss" was changed into "profit". In English version there were no grammar mistakes.
The Company publishes audited consolidated annual report and consolidated and the Company’s financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.
Key audited financial indicators of Ignitis Grupė for 2019:
*The Group’s EBITDA and net profit is adjusted (1) by eliminating deviation between actual and regulated revenue, by which the Group‘s future financial results will be adjusted; (2) by eliminating gas price discount expenses that are related to the previous periods; (3) (2) by eliminating the significant impact of one-off factors.
More information: Artūras Ketlerius, Head of Public Relations, arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt, +370 620 76076
