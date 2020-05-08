EDMONTON, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today, the Canadian Red Cross will provide $600 for every household in Fort McMurray and the surrounding area that was under a mandatory evacuation order due to recent flooding.



“The flooding that occurred in the Fort McMurray area is devastating, especially for people still recovering from the wildfires that impacted the same region fours years ago,” says Jenn McManus, vice-president of Canadian Red Cross in Alberta and Northwest Territories. “Thanks to the generosity of Canadians, this assistance will help meet some immediate needs as people begin to recover from this disaster.”

People who registered with the Canadian Red Cross and were under mandatory evacuation from their primary residence in Fort McMurray and area due to the flooding, will receive one payment per household to help meet their re-entry needs, which may include food, laundry supplies, transportation, and personal items.

This re-entry assistance provided by the Canadian Red Cross is separate from the assistance people may receive through government relief programs.

Residents who were evacuated and have not registered with the Red Cross, are encouraged to do so by calling 1-800-863-6582. The Call Centre operates between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. MT.

