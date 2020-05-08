Hinsdale, IL, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Congratulations are in order for the next Chair of Chairs for The ESOP Association's six Professional Advisory Committees, Brian Ippensen – please join TI-TRUST in congratulating him for this honored appointment!

Brian will continue to serve on The ESOP Association's Board of Directors. He previously served as the Chair of the Advisory Committee on Fiduciary Issues from May 2018 through May 2020.

The chair person is granted by the leadership members in the organization to those individuals who have dedicated tremendous amounts of service, knowledge, leadership and participation to the Association. His two year appointment begins May of 2020.

Congratulations Brian!

BS Agricultural Economics, University of Illinois – Champaign. Brian’s past work experience includes staff and in-charge for public accounting and audits of banks and retirement plans; cost accounting for edible oil refinery and bean crushing manufacturing; international accountant for foreign export sales; retail banking operations. Brian is a member of The ESOP Association, Employee Owned S‐Corporation of America (ESCA), National Center for Employee Ownership (NCEO) and frequently speaks on trustee and fiduciary topics. Brian currently serves on the Board of Directors and is the Chair of Chairs for The ESOP Association. He also previously served as Chairperson of the Fiduciary Committee for The ESOP Association. Brian joined TI-TRUST, Inc., in 1997. He was appointed President January 1, 2006 and also serves as board member.

ABOUT THE ESOP ASSOCIATION

Dedicated to education, The ESOP Association attracts more than 10,000 people annually to its 18 chapters and five national meetings—including the Las Vegas Conference & Trade Show, which is the largest ESOP event in the world.

Their mission is to educate about and advocate for employee ownership with an emphasis on ESOPs.

For more information visit: https://esopassociation.org/

About

TI-TRUST is a leading provider of fiduciary services for Employee Benefits, Personal Trust, and Farm Services. With solid core values and decades of proven commitment to high ethical standards, our experienced team of financial, legal, and administrative professionals is dedicated to earning and maintaining the trust and confidence of our clients. Founded more than sixty years ago in Quincy, Illinois, today, we have locations in five states and hold more than $10 billion in managed assets for individuals and institutions nationwide.