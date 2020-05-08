NEW YORK, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) resulting from allegations that Carnival may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



On May 1, 2020, Bloomberg published an article entitled “House Panel Opens Carnival Probe Over Cruise Ship Outbreaks.” The article reported, in part, “[t]he U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure . . . opened an inquiry into Carnival Corp.’s handling of the Covid-19 outbreaks that have resulted in more than 1,500 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus aboard its cruise ships, as well as dozens of passengers and crew deaths.” The Bloomberg article also quoted a letter to Carnival from Congressman Peter DeFazio, the Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, which reportedly stated, in part, “It seems as though Carnival Corporation and its portfolio of nine cruise lines, which represents 109 cruise ships, is still trying to sell this cruise line fantasy and ignoring the public health threat.”



On this news, Carnival’s shares fell $1.97 per share, or over 12%, to close at $13.93 per share on May 1, 2020, damaging investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Carnival shareholders. If you purchased securities of Carnival please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1854.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

