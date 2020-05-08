Press Release

Regulated Information

Antwerp, 8 May 2020, 18:00 CET

SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETINGS OF 8 MAY 2020

VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’) held today its Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meetings (the ‘Shareholder Meetings’) in accordance with the organization method as described in its press release of 27 April 2020.

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

The shareholders approved all agenda items. Details of the voting results are available on: www.vgpparks.eu/investors/en/shareholder-information/shareholder-meetings.

We make reference to the agenda as included in the convocation of the Annual Shareholder’ Meeting and more specifically the agenda items regarding dividend and appointment of a new independent director.

Dividend

The Annual Shareholders’ Meeting approved the payment of a gross dividend for a total amount of EUR 60,394,912.50 (which, taking into account the new total number of shares and the requirement of Euronext Brussels and the paying agent to round to two decimal places, results in an amount of EUR 2.93 per share) in relation to the 2019 financial year and approved the delegation of the determination of the payment date as well as all other formalities relating to the payment of the dividend to the Board of Directors.

During a Board of Directors meeting held today, after the closing of the Shareholders’ Meetings, the Board of Directors approved the payment details as follows:

Ex-dividend date: 26 May 2020

Registration date: 27 May 2020

Dividend payment date: 28 May 2020

New independent director

The Annual Shareholders’ Meeting approved the appointment of GAEVAN BV with permanent representative Mrs. Ann Gaeremynck, as an independent director of the Company, in replacement of Mrs Ann Gaeremynck, for a term of three years, until the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of 2023.

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

The Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting also approved all agenda items. Details of the voting results are available on: www.vgpparks.eu/investors/en/shareholder-information/shareholder-meetings.

We make reference to the agenda as included in the convocation of the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting and more specifically the agenda items regarding the renewal of the authorizations regarding authorised capital, the renewal of the authorizations regarding the buy-back of company shares, and the amendments to the articles of association as a consequence of the newly applicable Code of Companies and Associations (the “CCA”).

The Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting approved the renewal of the authorisations granted to the Board of Directors to increase the capital (authorized capital) and to buy back company shares.

The Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting also approved amendments to the articles of association as a consequence of the newly applicable CCA including the introduction of the double voting right in accordance with Article 7:53 of the CCA. A double voting right is therefore granted to each VGP share that has been registered for at least two years without interruption under the name of the same shareholder in the register of shares in registered form, in accordance with the procedures detailed in article 29 of the new VGP’s Articles of Association. In accordance with Belgian law, dematerialised shares do not benefit from the double voting right. VGP will communicate monthly, on its website (www.vgpparks.eu/investors/en/shareholder-information/voting rights and denominator link), any changes to the total capital, the total number of voting rights and the total number of shares with voting rights. VGP draws the attention of shareholders to the need to take this evolution into account for the notifications of major holdings.

For further information, please contact:

Dirk Stoop Martijn Vlutters Chief Financial Officer VP – Business Development &

Investor Relations Tel: +32 (0)3 289 14 34 Tel: +32 (0)3 289 14 33 E-mail: dirk.stoop@vgpparks.eu E-mail: martijn.vlutters@vgpparks.eu

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a leading European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi- industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 6.67 million m2 and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of circa 220 employees today owns and operates assets in 12 European countries directly and through VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2, both joint ventures with Allianz Real Estate. As of December 2019, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to €2.77 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) of €741 million. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the Prague Stock Exchange (ISIN: BE0003878957)

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu

Attachment