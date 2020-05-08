VALCOURT, Quebec, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP (TSX:DOO; NASDAQ:DOOO) announced today that it has entered into an incremental US$600 million term loan maturing in May 2027, further bolstering the Company’s liquidity position.



“We have always been diligent in safeguarding the Company’s financial flexibility, and this incremental term loan is another example of this. With our strong cash position coupled with the CA$700 million available under our revolving credit facility, we expect to have the capacity to navigate through these uncertain times while continuing to invest for the long-term growth of the Company,” said Sébastien Martel, Chief Financial Officer of BRP.

Following the completion of this transaction and after reimbursing its fully drawn revolving credit facility, the Company will have approximately CA$680 million of cash on hand.

The proceeds of the incremental term loan are expected to be used for general corporate purposes and to increase the Company’s liquidity position. Interest on the incremental term loan accrues at a spread to LIBOR of 5.0% with a LIBOR floor of 1.0%. Consistent with the existing credit agreements of the Company, the incremental US$600 million term loan is exempt of financial covenants.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer and Savage boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance your riding experience. With annual sales of $6.1 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made up of approximately 13,500 driven, resourceful people.

