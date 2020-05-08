The Government of the Republic of Estonia today approved the terms of a working capital loan to AS Tallink Grupp (the Company). The total amount of the loan limit is EUR 100 million and the loan can be issued in EUR 10-40 million tranches. The interest rate of the three-year maturity loan is 12-month Euribor +2%. The loan must be secured with the assets of the Company’s consolidation group and will be issued by SA KredEx.
The Company will issue a separate stock exchange announcement upon the signing of the loan agreement, including details about assets used for securing the loan.
