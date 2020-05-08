Gucci Mane and Mr. Green released their first collaboration, the single "Gucci Ninja Assassins," on 緑 Records, May 8th, 2020.

LOS ANGELES, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 緑 Records released “Gucci Ninja Assassins” by Gucci Mane and Mr. Green today, the first collaboration between the legend of the dirty south and underground hip hop’s most well-traveled producer. The single is available on every digital platform including, iTunes, Spotify, Bandcamp, Google Play, and Deezer.

Clocking in at only 2:16 the single blends several different sounds and vibes--starting off as a hardcore hip hop track but quickly giving way to a fun, dancey melody with some California surf influence. In the background you’ll pick up the sound of BMX bikes, an echo of Mr. Green’s early years before he produced the global hip hop TV show Live from the Streets. All the while, Gucci and Green pay tribute to the 70’s and 80’s kung fu / ninja movies that hip hop has always loved. “Gucci Ninja Assassin” premiered on Hot97’s Real Late with Peter Rosenberg.

Gucci Mane is widely credited with creating the trap music genre and for making Atlanta a hip hop capitol. He’s released over 100 projects, won numerous Billboard and BET awards, and finally received a long overdue Grammy nomination in 2019.

Mr. Green is a DJ and producer who has created tracks with Snoop Dogg, Talib Kweli, ASAP Ferg and did a full project with Westside Gunn before he ascended to the top of the hip hop game. Last year, his song “If I don’t Go to Hell” inspired fans to make hundreds of thousands of TikTok videos, earning the song over a billion views. He also produced albums with both DJ Kool Herc and Lee Scratch Perry. He most recently completed a track with Redman and will be releasing music with comedian Chris D'Elia and other major talents regularly in 2020.

The video for “Gucci Ninja Assassin” will be released in mid-May. Watch an embeddable teaser trailer for the video here.

Mr. Green is managed by Cory Weisman of Weisman Worldwide Entertainment.

