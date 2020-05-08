NEW YORK, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Intelsat S.A. ("Intelsat" or the Company") (NYSE: I) shares between November 5, 2019 and November 18, 2019 inclusive (the “Class Period).



On November 5, 2019, Intelsat had met with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to discuss the private sale of certain wavebands controlled by Intelsat for future "5G" use (the "C-Band") and that the FCC opposed Intelsat’s then-existing proposal, instead favoring a public auction rather than private sale of the C-Band.



Then on November 18, 2019, the FCC announced that it would publicly auction the C-Band that Intelsat had been hoping to sell privately.



On this news, the Company’s share price fell $5.38 per share, or over 40%, to close at $8.03 per share, thereby injuring investors.



According to the filed complaint, defendants violated provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by selling Intelsat shares while in possession of material non-public information, including that the FCC opposed Intelsat’s proposal and instead favored a public auction of the C-Band.

