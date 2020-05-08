New York, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Angina Pectoris: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892808/?utm_source=GNW

The reduced blood flow occurs when arteries that carry blood to the heart become narrowed and blocked because of a blood clot or atherosclerosis (Johns Hopkins Medicine, 2020).



The reduced blood flow can also occur because of unstable plaques, poor blood flow through a narrowed heart valve, a decreased pumping function of the heart muscle, as well as a coronary artery spasm (Johns Hopkins Medicine, 2020; Mayo Clinic, 2020). Angina can be classified as stable angina, unstable angina, Prinzmetal angina, and microvascular angina based on the above-mentioned causes (The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions, 2014; Mayo Clinic, 2020).



In 2018, there were 1,128,150 diagnosed incident cases of angina pectoris in men and women combined, age 18 years and older, in the 7MM.The US accounted for the majority of these cases with 801,516 diagnosed incident cases, while Spain accounted for the fewest cases with 36,820 cases in 2018.



Epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed incident cases of angina pectoris to 1,292,695 cases in 2028 in the 7MM at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.46% during the forecast period.



In 2018, there were 19,584,590 diagnosed prevalent cases of angina pectoris in men and women combined, age 18 years and older, in the 7MM.The US accounted for the majority of these cases with 5,527,282 cases, while Japan accounted for the fewest cases with 465,983 cases in 2018.



The diagnosed prevalent cases of angina pectoris will increase to 22,797,390 cases in 2028 at an AGR of 1.64% during the forecast period.



