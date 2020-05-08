New York, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wearable Tech in Consumer Goods - Thematic Research" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892284/?utm_source=GNW





This thematic research report takes an in-depth look at wearable technology in the FMCG space, and presents related technology, macroeconomic, regulatory, and consumer products trends. An industry analysis is also present, highlighting the market size and mergers and acquisitions for this respective theme.



The report assesses the impact of wearable technology on consumer products, outlining specific case studies, assessing how individual companies from various consumer goods industries are focused on wearable technology, and presenting key recommendations for FMCG firms and IT vendors looking to co-operate in offering wearable devices.



Scope

- The last few years have seen a boom in wearable devices in the FMCG space, especially in the OTC healthcare sector, and is expected to continue prospering in the future.

- Wearable technology gives consumers new ways to monitor and manage their lifestyles.

- Consumers’ increasing desire to lead a healthier and more active life has contributed to the rise of wearable devices - especially fitness trackers - by demanding solutions that can help them take active control of their actions.

- Other reasons consumers use wearable devices are the following: monitoring their pets, or tracking consumers’ weight, their fitness activity, or tracking or improving their skin health. Consumers are also using wearable devices to track their babies’ activity or temperature.



Reasons to Buy

- Understand the impact of wearable tech on various FMCG industries, including beauty and grooming, pet care, and OTC healthcare, using key trends and examples to help companies understand how they can adapt and understand this theme.

- Discover key recommendations on how to utilize and invest in wearable tech to attract new consumers.

- Our thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors.

- It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892284/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001