VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. (CSE: ATHR) (FRA: 2QZ) (Aether or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. (“Hybrid”) to provide Marketing Services to the Company. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. and to broaden the Company’s reach within the investment community. Hybrid has been engaged by Aether for a period of one year commencing May 8th, 2020.



Aether is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with IR Pro Communications Inc. (“IR Pro”) to provide Corporate Communications Services. IR Pro will be responsible for communicating with the investment community, including liaising with the Company’s shareholders, managing social media and marketing outreach to create a unified voice for the company. IR Pro has been engaged by Aether for a period of one year commencing April 15th, 2020.

About Hybrid Financial Ltd.

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

About IR Pro Communications Inc.

IR Pro is a well-established public relations firm based in Vancouver whose knowledge and experience enables successful communication to the investment community creating and expanding awareness for its clients. IR Pro’s focus is on emerging small and micro-cap companies providing targeted strategies for increasing their profiles in financial markets.

About Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc.

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. is focused on providing an order of magnitude cost reduction in automotive catalytic converter catalyst, while meeting, or exceeding government emission standards. Aether is working to quickly advance its technology through rapid screening of new materials directed at enhancing end of life conversion levels after accelerated aging. While Aether's primary focus is automotive, other potential applications for this low-cost technology are also being explored. Aether is looking to supplant precious metals in automotive catalysts for gasoline powered engines, a greater than $20 billion cost annually at today’s prices. For more information, please visit our website: www.aethercatalyst.com

On behalf of the Board

Paul Woodward, President

For further information, please contact:

Paul Woodward, President

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc.

E: paul@aethercatalyst.com

T: +1 (604) 690-3797

Corporate Communications:

Nancy Massicotte

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc.

E: nancy@aethercatalyst.com

T: +1 (604) 507-3377

TF: 1-866-503-3377

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company’s control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Aether described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com