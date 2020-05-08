DEERFIELD, Ill., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB) (the “Company”) announces today that its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), originally scheduled to be held on May 22, 2020, is being cancelled and will be rescheduled to July 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at 540 Lake Cook Road (within Corporate 500 Centre complex), Deerfield, IL 60015.



The Company is following the recent directives and advice issued by the Governor of the State of Illinois, who recently extended existing stay-at-home measures through May 30, 2020.

On Behalf of the Board

Michael W. Evans

Chairman and Director

Contact: BAB, Inc. Michael K. Murtaugh (847) 948-7520 Fax: (847) 405-8140 www.babcorp.com