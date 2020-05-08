CHARLESTON, S.C., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a technology platform provider enabling rapid innovation for employers, health plans and consumers, announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Ray August, and its Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Swad, will present at the 48th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Virtual).



The Benefitfocus presentation is scheduled for Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 12:10 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be available via live webcast and can be found here. It will also be found under the “Events & Presentations” section on the Benefitfocus investor relations website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/ .

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers for life. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully-designed services enable employers, insurance brokers, health plans and suppliers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver health, wealth, property and lifestyle products through a world-class benefits experience. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE: Benefitfocus, Inc.

Benefitfocus, Inc.

843-981-8898

pr@benefitfocus.com